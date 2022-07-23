Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = a * e^(bx), where e is the base of natural logarithms, and a and b are constants. These functions grow rapidly and are characterized by their unique properties, such as the derivative of e^(x) being e^(x) itself. In the context of the given integral, recognizing the behavior of e^(3x) and e^(x) is crucial for simplifying the expression.