Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
24. ∫ from 0 to θ of (x⁵⸍² - x¹⸍²) / x³⸍² dx
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7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
24. ∫ from 0 to θ of (x⁵⸍² - x¹⸍²) / x³⸍² dx
15-18. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule approximations. Find the indicated Midpoint Rule approximations to the following integrals.
18. ∫(0 to 1) e⁻ˣ dx using n = 8 subintervals
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
7. ∫ dx / (3 - 5x)^4
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
53. ∫ eˣ cot³(eˣ) dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
49. ∫ √(9 + √(t + 1)) dt
74. Volume of a Solid
Consider the region R bounded by:
The graph of f(x) = 1/(x + 2)
The x-axis on the interval [0,3].
Find the volume of the solid formed when R is revolved about the y-axis.