7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
22. ∫ (from -∞ to -2) (1/x²) sin(π/2) dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
22. ∫ (from -∞ to -2) (1/x²) sin(π/2) dx
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
18. ∫ dx / (225 − 16x²)
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
81. ∫(from 1 to ∞) (sin²x) / x² dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
8. ∫ (9x - 2)^(-3) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
11. ∫ sin²(3x) dx
67-70. Integrals of the form ∫ sin(mx)cos(nx) dx Use the following product-to-sum identities to evaluate the given integrals:
sin(mx)sin(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) - cos((m+n)x)]
sin(mx)cos(nx) = ½[sin((m-n)x) + sin((m+n)x)]
cos(mx)cos(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) + cos((m+n)x)]
68. ∫ sin(5x)sin(7x) dx