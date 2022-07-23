58. Two Methods Evaluate ∫(from 0 to π/3) sin(x) · ln(cos(x)) dx in the following two ways:
b. Use substitution.
58. Two Methods Evaluate ∫(from 0 to π/3) sin(x) · ln(cos(x)) dx in the following two ways:
b. Use substitution.
Let L(c) be the length of the parabola f(x) = x² from x = 0 to x = c, where c ≥ 0 is a constant.
b. Is L concave up or concave down on [0, ∞)?
The Eiffel Tower Property Let R be the region between the curves y = e^(-c·x) and y = -e^(-c·x) on the interval [a, ∞), where a ≥ 0 and c > 0.
The center of mass of R is located at (x̄, 0), where x̄ = [∫(a to ∞) x·e^(-c·x) dx] / [∫(a to ∞) e^(-c·x) dx]
(The profile of the Eiffel Tower is modeled by these two exponential curves; see the Guided Project ""The exponential Eiffel Tower"")
b. With a = 0 and c = 2, find the equations of the lines tangent to both curves at x = 0
Computing areas On the interval [0,2], the graphs of f(x)=x²/3 and g(x)=x²(9−x²)^(-1/2) have similar shapes.
b. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of g and the x-axis on the interval [0,2].
{Use of Tech} Powers of sine and cosine It can be shown that
∫ from 0 to π/2 of sinⁿx dx = ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cosⁿx dx =
{
[1·3·5···(n-1)]/[2·4·6···n] · π/2 if n ≥ 2 is even
[2·4·6···(n-1)]/[3·5···n] if n ≥ 3 is odd
}
b. Evaluate the integrals with n = 10 and confirm the result.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
71. Let f(x) = √(sin x).
b. Find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate from part (a) using Theorem 8.1. (Hint: |f''''(x)| ≤ 1 on [1,2].)