{Use of Tech} Powers of sine and cosine It can be shown that

71. Different Methods
Let I = ∫ (x²)/(x + 1) dx.
b. Evaluate I by first performing long division on the integrand.
71. Different Methods
Let I = ∫ (x²)/(x + 1) dx.
b. Evaluate I by first performing long division on the integrand.
Practice with tabular integration Evaluate the following integrals using tabular integration (refer to Exercise 77).
b. ∫ 7x e³ˣ dx
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
66. Let f(x) = cos(x²).
b. Calculate f''(x).
88. Incorrect Calculation
b. Evaluate ∫(from -1 to 1) dx/x or show that the integral does not exist.
The Eiffel Tower Property Let R be the region between the curves y = e^(-c·x) and y = -e^(-c·x) on the interval [a, ∞), where a ≥ 0 and c > 0.
The center of mass of R is located at (x̄, 0), where x̄ = [∫(a to ∞) x·e^(-c·x) dx] / [∫(a to ∞) e^(-c·x) dx]
(The profile of the Eiffel Tower is modeled by these two exponential curves; see the Guided Project ""The exponential Eiffel Tower"")
b. With a = 0 and c = 2, find the equations of the lines tangent to both curves at x = 0
Computing areas On the interval [0,2], the graphs of f(x)=x²/3 and g(x)=x²(9−x²)^(-1/2) have similar shapes.
b. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of g and the x-axis on the interval [0,2].