71. Different Methods
Let I = ∫ (x²)/(x + 1) dx.
b. Evaluate I by first performing long division on the integrand.
71. Different Methods
Let I = ∫ (x²)/(x + 1) dx.
b. Evaluate I by first performing long division on the integrand.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
66. Let f(x) = cos(x²).
b. Calculate f''(x).
88. Incorrect Calculation
b. Evaluate ∫(from -1 to 1) dx/x or show that the integral does not exist.
Let L(c) be the length of the parabola f(x) = x² from x = 0 to x = c, where c ≥ 0 is a constant.
b. Is L concave up or concave down on [0, ∞)?
Computing areas On the interval [0,2], the graphs of f(x)=x²/3 and g(x)=x²(9−x²)^(-1/2) have similar shapes.
b. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of g and the x-axis on the interval [0,2].
{Use of Tech} Powers of sine and cosine It can be shown that
∫ from 0 to π/2 of sinⁿx dx = ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cosⁿx dx =
{
[1·3·5···(n-1)]/[2·4·6···n] · π/2 if n ≥ 2 is even
[2·4·6···(n-1)]/[3·5···n] if n ≥ 3 is odd
}
b. Evaluate the integrals with n = 10 and confirm the result.