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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.9.100b
Chapter 8, Problem 8.9.100b

The Eiffel Tower Property Let R be the region between the curves y = e^(-c·x) and y = -e^(-c·x) on the interval [a, ∞), where a ≥ 0 and c > 0.
The center of mass of R is located at (x̄, 0), where x̄ = [∫(a to ∞) x·e^(-c·x) dx] / [∫(a to ∞) e^(-c·x) dx]
(The profile of the Eiffel Tower is modeled by these two exponential curves; see the Guided Project ""The exponential Eiffel Tower"")
b. With a = 0 and c = 2, find the equations of the lines tangent to both curves at x = 0

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1
Identify the two curves given: the upper curve is \(y = e^{-2x}\) and the lower curve is \(y = -e^{-2x}\), since \(a = 0\) and \(c = 2\).
Find the derivative of the upper curve \(y = e^{-2x}\) with respect to \(x\) to determine the slope of the tangent line at \(x = 0\). Use the chain rule: \(\frac{dy}{dx} = -2e^{-2x}\).
Evaluate the slope of the tangent line at \(x = 0\) by substituting \(x = 0\) into the derivative: \(m = -2e^{0} = -2\).
Find the point of tangency on the upper curve at \(x = 0\): \(y = e^{0} = 1\). So the point is \((0, 1)\).
Use the point-slope form of a line \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\) with the point \((0, 1)\) and slope \(-2\) to write the equation of the tangent line to the upper curve. Repeat the process for the lower curve \(y = -e^{-2x}\), noting that its derivative is \(\frac{dy}{dx} = 2e^{-2x}\) and the point at \(x=0\) is \((0, -1)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions and Their Properties

Exponential functions have the form y = e^(kx), where e is Euler's number and k is a constant. They exhibit rapid growth or decay depending on the sign of k. Understanding their behavior, especially at specific points like x = 0, is crucial for analyzing curves and their tangents.
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Derivative and Tangent Line Equation

The derivative of a function at a point gives the slope of the tangent line there. To find the tangent line equation, compute the derivative at the point, then use the point-slope form: y - y₀ = m(x - x₀), where m is the slope and (x₀, y₀) is the point of tangency.
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Evaluating Definite Integrals with Infinite Limits

Integrals with limits extending to infinity are improper integrals and require limits to evaluate. For functions like e^(-cx), these integrals converge if c > 0. Understanding how to compute these integrals is essential for problems involving areas, centers of mass, or average values over infinite intervals.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

71. Different Methods

Let I = ∫ (x²)/(x + 1) dx.

b. Evaluate I by first performing long division on the integrand.

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Textbook Question

66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.

66. Let f(x) = cos(x²).

b. Calculate f''(x).

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Textbook Question

88. Incorrect Calculation

b. Evaluate ∫(from -1 to 1) dx/x or show that the integral does not exist.

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Textbook Question

Let L(c) be the length of the parabola f(x) = x² from x = 0 to x = c, where c ≥ 0 is a constant.

b. Is L concave up or concave down on [0, ∞)?

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Textbook Question

Computing areas On the interval [0,2], the graphs of f(x)=x²/3 and g(x)=x²(9−x²)^(-1/2) have similar shapes.

b. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of g and the x-axis on the interval [0,2].

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Powers of sine and cosine It can be shown that

∫ from 0 to π/2 of sinⁿx dx = ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cosⁿx dx =

{

[1·3·5···(n-1)]/[2·4·6···n] · π/2 if n ≥ 2 is even

[2·4·6···(n-1)]/[3·5···n] if n ≥ 3 is odd

}

b. Evaluate the integrals with n = 10 and confirm the result.

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