7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
7. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin θ / (1 + cos² θ)] dθ
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
7. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin θ / (1 + cos² θ)] dθ
Choosing an integration strategy Identify a technique of integration for evaluating the following integrals. If necessary, explain how to first simplify the integrand before applying the suggested technique of integration. You do not need to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (5x² + 18x + 20) / [(2x + 3)(x² + 4x + 8)] dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
36. ∫[8√2 to 16] 1/√(x² - 64) dx
58–61. {Use of Tech} Using Simpson's Rule Approximate the following integrals using Simpson's Rule. Experiment with values of n to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.
60. ∫(from 0 to π) ln(2 + cos x) dx = π ln((2 + √3)/2)
23-26. {Use of Tech} Simpson's Rule approximations. Find the indicated Simpson's Rule approximations to the following integrals.
24. ∫(4 to 8) √x dx using n = 4 and n = 8 subintervals
49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.
61. ∫₀¹ (ln x) ln(1 + x) dx