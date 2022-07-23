9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
26. ∫ sin³x cos³ᐟ²x dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
26. ∫ sin³x cos³ᐟ²x dx
49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.
52. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cos⁶x dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
36. ∫[8√2 to 16] 1/√(x² - 64) dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ dx / (x⁻¹ + 1)
58–61. {Use of Tech} Using Simpson's Rule Approximate the following integrals using Simpson's Rule. Experiment with values of n to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.
60. ∫(from 0 to π) ln(2 + cos x) dx = π ln((2 + √3)/2)
23-26. {Use of Tech} Simpson's Rule approximations. Find the indicated Simpson's Rule approximations to the following integrals.
24. ∫(4 to 8) √x dx using n = 4 and n = 8 subintervals