Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.6.5
Chapter 8, Problem 8.6.5

Choosing an integration strategy Identify a technique of integration for evaluating the following integrals. If necessary, explain how to first simplify the integrand before applying the suggested technique of integration. You do not need to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (5x² + 18x + 20) / [(2x + 3)(x² + 4x + 8)] dx

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the integrand. The numerator is a polynomial (5x² + 18x + 20), and the denominator is a product of two factors: a linear term (2x + 3) and a quadratic term (x² + 4x + 8). This suggests that partial fraction decomposition may be a suitable technique.
Step 2: Set up the partial fraction decomposition. Express the integrand as a sum of fractions: A/(2x + 3) + (Bx + C)/(x² + 4x + 8), where A, B, and C are constants to be determined.
Step 3: Multiply through by the denominator [(2x + 3)(x² + 4x + 8)] to eliminate the fractions. This will result in an equation involving the numerator (5x² + 18x + 20) and the expanded terms from the partial fraction decomposition.
Step 4: Solve for the constants A, B, and C by equating coefficients of like powers of x on both sides of the equation. This involves algebraic manipulation to match terms.
Step 5: Once the partial fractions are determined, rewrite the integral as the sum of simpler integrals: ∫ A/(2x + 3) dx + ∫ (Bx + C)/(x² + 4x + 8) dx. Each term can then be integrated using appropriate techniques, such as substitution for the linear term and completing the square for the quadratic term.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to evaluate integrals, which can include substitution, integration by parts, partial fraction decomposition, and trigonometric substitution. Each technique is suited for different types of integrands, and understanding when to apply each method is crucial for simplifying the integration process.
Recommended video:
06:18
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition is a technique used to break down a rational function into simpler fractions that are easier to integrate. This method is particularly useful when the integrand is a fraction where the degree of the numerator is less than the degree of the denominator, allowing for straightforward integration of each term.
Recommended video:
10:07
Partial Fraction Decomposition: Distinct Linear Factors

Simplifying the Integrand

Simplifying the integrand involves rewriting the expression in a form that makes integration easier. This can include factoring polynomials, canceling common terms, or using algebraic manipulation to express the integrand in a more manageable way, which can significantly aid in the selection of an appropriate integration technique.
Recommended video:
05:22
Completing the Square to Rewrite the Integrand
Related Practice
Textbook Question

9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.

26. ∫ sin³x cos³ᐟ²x dx

65
views
Textbook Question

49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.

52. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cos⁶x dx

58
views
Textbook Question

7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.

36. ∫[8√2 to 16] 1/√(x² - 64) dx

100
views
Textbook Question

7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.

47. ∫ dx / (x⁻¹ + 1)

42
views
Textbook Question

58–61. {Use of Tech} Using Simpson's Rule Approximate the following integrals using Simpson's Rule. Experiment with values of n to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.

60. ∫(from 0 to π) ln(2 + cos x) dx = π ln((2 + √3)/2)

83
views
Textbook Question

23-26. {Use of Tech} Simpson's Rule approximations. Find the indicated Simpson's Rule approximations to the following integrals.

24. ∫(4 to 8) √x dx using n = 4 and n = 8 subintervals

134
views