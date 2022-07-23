9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
26. ∫ sin³x cos³ᐟ²x dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
26. ∫ sin³x cos³ᐟ²x dx
49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.
52. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cos⁶x dx
Choosing an integration strategy Identify a technique of integration for evaluating the following integrals. If necessary, explain how to first simplify the integrand before applying the suggested technique of integration. You do not need to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (5x² + 18x + 20) / [(2x + 3)(x² + 4x + 8)] dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ dx / (x⁻¹ + 1)
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ (-x⁵ - x⁴ - 2x³ + 4x + 3) / (x² + x + 1) dx
23-26. {Use of Tech} Simpson's Rule approximations. Find the indicated Simpson's Rule approximations to the following integrals.
24. ∫(4 to 8) √x dx using n = 4 and n = 8 subintervals