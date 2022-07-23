Definite Integral

A definite integral is an integral that computes the accumulation of quantities, such as area, over a specific interval [a, b]. It is represented as ∫[a to b] f(x) dx, where f(x) is the integrand. The result of a definite integral is a numerical value that reflects the total area between the curve and the x-axis from x = a to x = b. This concept is essential for applying limits and evaluating integrals in practical scenarios.