Textbook Question
69-72. Volumes of solids Find the volume of the following solids.
70. The region bounded by y = 1/[x²(x² + 2)²], y = 0, x = 1, and x = 2 is revolved about the y-axis.
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69-72. Volumes of solids Find the volume of the following solids.
70. The region bounded by y = 1/[x²(x² + 2)²], y = 0, x = 1, and x = 2 is revolved about the y-axis.
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
51. ∫ xⁿ cos(ax) dx = (xⁿ sin(ax))/a - (n/a) ∫ xⁿ⁻¹ sin(ax) dx, for a ≠ 0
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
28. ∫ 6 sec⁴x dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
33. ∫ (from 2 to ∞) 1/(y ln y) dy
92–98. Evaluate the following integrals.
92. ∫[1 to √2] y⁸ e^(y²) dy
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
20. ∫ sin⁻³ᐟ²x cos³x dx