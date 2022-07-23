Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
16. ∫ from 0 to 1 of (t² / (1 + t⁶)) dt
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7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
16. ∫ from 0 to 1 of (t² / (1 + t⁶)) dt
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
51. ∫ xⁿ cos(ax) dx = (xⁿ sin(ax))/a - (n/a) ∫ xⁿ⁻¹ sin(ax) dx, for a ≠ 0
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
37. ∫ [sec⁴(lnθ)]/θ dθ
92–98. Evaluate the following integrals.
92. ∫[1 to √2] y⁸ e^(y²) dy
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
20. ∫ sin⁻³ᐟ²x cos³x dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
47. ∫ (from 0 to 10) 1/∜(10 - x) dx