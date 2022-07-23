59. Area of a segment of a circle
Use two approaches to show that the area of a cap (or segment) of a circle of radius r subtended by an angle θ (see figure) is given by:
A_seg = (1/2) r² (θ - sin θ)
b. Find the area using calculus.
59. Area of a segment of a circle
Use two approaches to show that the area of a cap (or segment) of a circle of radius r subtended by an angle θ (see figure) is given by:
A_seg = (1/2) r² (θ - sin θ)
b. Find the area using calculus.
65-76. Volumes Find the volume of the described solid of revolution or state that it does not exist.
75. The region bounded by f(x) = (4 - x)^(-1/3) and the x-axis on the interval [0, 4) is revolved about the y-axis.
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
40. ∫ (e³ᵗ / √(4 + e²ᵗ)) dt
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
40. ∫[0 to π/6] tan⁵(2x) sec(2x) dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ x / (x⁴ + 2x² + 1) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
41. ∫ cot^(3/2)x · csc⁴x dx