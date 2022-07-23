Step 4: Set up the integral for the area of the segment. The area under the curve (arc) from \(x = r \cos \frac{\theta}{2}\) to \(x = r\) is \(\int_{r \cos \frac{\theta}{2}}^{r} \sqrt{r^2 - x^2} \, dx\). The area of the triangle formed by the chord and the radius lines is \(\frac{1}{2} r^2 \sin \theta\). The segment area is the difference between the sector area and the triangle area.