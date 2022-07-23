23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
35. ∫ (x² + 12x - 4)/(x³ - 4x) dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
35. ∫ (x² + 12x - 4)/(x³ - 4x) dx
54–57. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with n = 4, 8, 16, and 32 subintervals when they are applied to the following integrals (with their exact values given).
54. ∫(from 0 to π/2) sin⁶x dx = 5π/32
Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ x/(x² + 6x + 18) dx
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
40. ∫ (e³ᵗ / √(4 + e²ᵗ)) dt
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ x / (x⁴ + 2x² + 1) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
41. ∫ cot^(3/2)x · csc⁴x dx