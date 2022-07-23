2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ (from π/4 to π/2) x csc²x dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ (from π/4 to π/2) x csc²x dx
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. To evaluate the integral ∫dx/√(x² − 100) analytically, it is best to use partial fractions.
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
76. ∫ x(2x + 3)⁵ dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
18. ∫ (from 0 to √2) (x + 1)/(3x² + 6) dx
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
79. ∫ sec⁵x dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
9. ∫ (from 0 to π/4) cos⁵ 2x sin² 2x dx