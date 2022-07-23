Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.R.38
Chapter 8, Problem 8.R.38

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ (from π/4 to π/2) x csc²x dx

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the integral to be solved: \(\int_{\pi/4}^{\pi/2} x \csc^{2}x \, dx\).
Recognize that this integral involves a product of a polynomial function \(x\) and a trigonometric function \(\csc^{2}x\), suggesting the use of integration by parts.
Recall the integration by parts formula: \(\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du\). Choose \(u = x\) (which simplifies upon differentiation) and \(dv = \csc^{2}x \, dx\) (which has a known antiderivative).
Compute \(du = dx\) and find \(v\) by integrating \(dv\): \(v = \int \csc^{2}x \, dx = -\cot x\).
Apply the integration by parts formula: \(\int x \csc^{2}x \, dx = -x \cot x + \int \cot x \, dx\). Then, evaluate the remaining integral \(\int \cot x \, dx\) and apply the definite integral limits \(\pi/4\) to \(\pi/2\) to find the final expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration by Parts

Integration by parts is a technique based on the product rule for differentiation. It transforms the integral of a product of functions into simpler integrals, using the formula ∫u dv = uv - ∫v du. This method is especially useful when integrating products like x and csc²x.
Recommended video:
06:18
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Integral of csc²x

The integral of csc²x with respect to x is a standard integral that equals -cot x + C. Recognizing this allows simplification when integrating expressions involving csc²x, which is essential for solving the given integral.
Recommended video:
03:39
Integrals of Natural Exponential Functions (e^x)

Definite Integrals and Evaluation at Limits

Definite integrals compute the net area under a curve between two bounds. After finding the antiderivative, you evaluate it at the upper and lower limits and subtract to find the exact value. Proper evaluation at π/4 and π/2 is crucial for the final answer.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral
Related Practice
Textbook Question

82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.

84. ∫ (from 0 to π) sec²x dx*(Note: Potential improperness at x = π/2)*

34
views
Textbook Question

114. {Use of Tech} Arc length of the natural logarithm Consider the curve y = ln(x).

a. Find the length of the curve from x = 1 to x = a and call it L(a).

(Hint: The change of variables u = sqrt(x^2 + 1) allows evaluation by partial fractions.)

55
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

d. ∫2 sin x cos x dx = −(1/2) cos 2x + C.

61
views
Textbook Question

102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.

104. About the line y = 1

44
views
Textbook Question

76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.

79. ∫ sec⁵x dx

47
views
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

9. ∫ (from 0 to π/4) cos⁵ 2x sin² 2x dx

51
views