82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
84. ∫ (from 0 to π) sec²x dx*(Note: Potential improperness at x = π/2)*
82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
84. ∫ (from 0 to π) sec²x dx*(Note: Potential improperness at x = π/2)*
114. {Use of Tech} Arc length of the natural logarithm Consider the curve y = ln(x).
a. Find the length of the curve from x = 1 to x = a and call it L(a).
(Hint: The change of variables u = sqrt(x^2 + 1) allows evaluation by partial fractions.)
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. ∫2 sin x cos x dx = −(1/2) cos 2x + C.
102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
104. About the line y = 1
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
79. ∫ sec⁵x dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
9. ∫ (from 0 to π/4) cos⁵ 2x sin² 2x dx