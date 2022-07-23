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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.R.1e
Chapter 8, Problem 8.R.1e

Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The best approach to evaluating ∫(x³ + 1)/(3x²) dx is to use the change of variables u = x³ + 1.

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Step 1: Begin by analyzing the integral ∫(x³ + 1)/(3x²) dx. Notice that the numerator (x³ + 1) and the denominator (3x²) suggest a potential simplification using substitution.
Step 2: Consider the substitution u = x³ + 1. Compute the derivative of u with respect to x: du/dx = 3x². Rearrange this to express dx in terms of du: dx = du/(3x²).
Step 3: Substitute u = x³ + 1 and dx = du/(3x²) into the integral. The numerator (x³ + 1) becomes u, and the denominator (3x²) cancels out with the dx substitution. This simplifies the integral to ∫u * (1/(3x²)) * (du/(3x²)).
Step 4: Evaluate whether the substitution fully simplifies the integral. In this case, the substitution u = x³ + 1 does not eliminate the x² term in the denominator, which remains problematic for direct evaluation. This suggests that the substitution u = x³ + 1 is not the best approach.
Step 5: Conclude that the substitution u = x³ + 1 is not ideal for this integral. A better approach might involve simplifying the integrand directly or exploring alternative substitutions that fully eliminate x from the integral.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and partial fractions. Understanding these methods is crucial for determining the most efficient way to evaluate an integral, as different functions may require different approaches.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method is a technique used in integration where a new variable is introduced to simplify the integral. By substituting u for a function of x, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful when the integrand contains a composite function, making it easier to integrate.
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Evaluating Integrals

Evaluating integrals involves finding the antiderivative of a function, which can be a straightforward or complex process depending on the function's form. The goal is to determine the area under the curve represented by the function. Understanding how to evaluate integrals accurately is essential for solving problems in calculus, especially when determining the validity of statements regarding integration methods.
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