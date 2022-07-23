101. Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = sin(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π]. Which is greater, the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis?
125. Wallis products Complete the following steps to prove a well-known formula discovered by the 17th-century English mathematician John Wallis.
a. Use a reduction formula to show that ∫ from 0 to π of (sin^m x) dx = (m − 1)/m × ∫ from 0 to π of (sin^(m−2) x) dx, for any integer m ≥ 2.
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Key Concepts
Reduction Formula
Definite Integral
Wallis Product
89–91. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
89. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) dx/(x⁵ + x⁴ + x³ + 1)
106. Arc length Find the length of the curve y = (x / 2) * sqrt(3 - x^2) + (3 / 2) * sin^(-1)(x / sqrt(3)) from x = 0 to x = 1.
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
74. ∫ dx/√(√(1 + √x))
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The best approach to evaluating ∫(x³ + 1)/(3x²) dx is to use the change of variables u = x³ + 1.
102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
102. About the y-axis