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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.R.109
Chapter 8, Problem 8.R.109

109. Average velocity Find the average velocity of a projectile whose velocity over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ π is given by
v(t) = 10 * sin(3t).

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Recall that the average velocity over the interval \([a, b]\) is given by the formula: \(\text{Average velocity} = \frac{1}{b - a} \int_a^b v(t) \, dt\).
Identify the interval and the velocity function: here, \(a = 0\), \(b = \pi\), and \(v(t) = 10 \sin(3t)\).
Set up the integral for the average velocity: \(\frac{1}{\pi - 0} \int_0^{\pi} 10 \sin(3t) \, dt = \frac{1}{\pi} \int_0^{\pi} 10 \sin(3t) \, dt\).
Evaluate the integral \(\int_0^{\pi} 10 \sin(3t) \, dt\) by using the substitution method or by recalling the integral of sine: \(\int \sin(k t) \, dt = -\frac{1}{k} \cos(k t) + C\).
After finding the definite integral value, divide it by \(\pi\) to find the average velocity over the interval \([0, \pi]\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Velocity

Average velocity over a time interval is defined as the total displacement divided by the total time elapsed. It can be calculated by integrating the velocity function over the interval to find displacement, then dividing by the length of the interval.
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Definite Integral of Velocity

The definite integral of a velocity function v(t) from time a to b gives the net displacement of the object during that interval. This integral is essential to find total change in position when velocity varies with time.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Trigonometric Integration

Integrating functions involving sine or cosine requires knowledge of basic trigonometric integrals. For example, the integral of sin(k t) with respect to t is -cos(k t)/k, which is used to evaluate the displacement from the given velocity function.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

101. Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = sin(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π]. Which is greater, the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis?

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Textbook Question

82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.

86. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) x³/(1 + x⁸) dx

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Textbook Question

95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical integration Estimate the following integrals using the Midpoint Rule M(n), the Trapezoidal Rule T(n), and Simpson’s Rule S(n) for the given values of n.

96. ∫ (from 1 to 3) dx/(x³ + x + 1); n = 4

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Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

40. ∫ (x² - 4)/(x + 4) dx

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

e. The best approach to evaluating ∫(x³ + 1)/(3x²) dx is to use the change of variables u = x³ + 1.

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Textbook Question

102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.

102. About the y-axis

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