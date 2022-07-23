101. Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = sin(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π]. Which is greater, the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis?
109. Average velocity Find the average velocity of a projectile whose velocity over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ π is given by
v(t) = 10 * sin(3t).
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Key Concepts
Average Velocity
Definite Integral of Velocity
Trigonometric Integration
82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
86. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) x³/(1 + x⁸) dx
95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical integration Estimate the following integrals using the Midpoint Rule M(n), the Trapezoidal Rule T(n), and Simpson’s Rule S(n) for the given values of n.
96. ∫ (from 1 to 3) dx/(x³ + x + 1); n = 4
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
40. ∫ (x² - 4)/(x + 4) dx
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The best approach to evaluating ∫(x³ + 1)/(3x²) dx is to use the change of variables u = x³ + 1.
102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
102. About the y-axis