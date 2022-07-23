109. Average velocity Find the average velocity of a projectile whose velocity over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ π is given by
v(t) = 10 * sin(3t).
109. Average velocity Find the average velocity of a projectile whose velocity over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ π is given by
v(t) = 10 * sin(3t).
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ (from -3/2 to -1) dx/(4x² + 12x + 10)
95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical integration Estimate the following integrals using the Midpoint Rule M(n), the Trapezoidal Rule T(n), and Simpson’s Rule S(n) for the given values of n.
96. ∫ (from 1 to 3) dx/(x³ + x + 1); n = 4
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
40. ∫ (x² - 4)/(x + 4) dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (from 0 to √3/2) 4/(9 + 4x²) dx
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The best approach to evaluating ∫(x³ + 1)/(3x²) dx is to use the change of variables u = x³ + 1.