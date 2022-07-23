5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
15. x / ((x⁴ - 16)²)
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
15. x / ((x⁴ - 16)²)
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
37. ∫ dx / √(x² + 10x), x >
Use a substitution to reduce the following integrals to ∫ ln u du. Then evaluate using the formula for ∫ ln x dx.
7. ∫ (sec²x) · ln(tan x + 2) dx
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
11. ∫ 3u / (2u + 7) du
4. Evaluate ∫ (from 0 to 1) (1/x^(1/5)) dx after writing the integral as a limit.
92–98. Evaluate the following integrals.
97. ∫ tan⁻¹(∛x) dx