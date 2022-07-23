Explain how a stirred tank reaction works.
15–16. {Use of Tech} Solving logistic equations Write a logistic equation with the following parameter values. Then solve the initial value problem and graph the solution. Let r be the natural growth rate, K the carrying capacity, and P₀ the initial population.
r=0.2, K=300, P₀=50
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Key Concepts
Logistic Growth Model
Solving Initial Value Problems (IVPs)
Graphing Solutions of Differential Equations
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
y'(t) = eʸᐟ²sin t
Solution of the logistic equation Use separation of variables to show that the solution of the initial value problem
P'(t) = rP (1-P/K), P(0) = P₀
is P(t) = K/((K/P₀ − 1)e⁻ʳᵗ + 1)
9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.
23–26. Loan problems The following initial value problems model the payoff of a loan. In each case, solve the initial value problem, for t≥0 graph the solution, and determine the first month in which the loan balance is zero.
B′(t) = 0.005B − 500, B(0) = 50,000
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
u'(x) = e²ˣ⁻ᵘ