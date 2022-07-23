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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.5.15
Chapter 9, Problem 9.5.15

15–16. {Use of Tech} Solving logistic equations Write a logistic equation with the following parameter values. Then solve the initial value problem and graph the solution. Let r be the natural growth rate, K the carrying capacity, and P₀ the initial population.


r=0.2, K=300, P₀=50

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1
Start by writing the general form of the logistic differential equation: \[\frac{dP}{dt} = rP\left(1 - \frac{P}{K}\right)\] where \(P(t)\) is the population at time \(t\), \(r\) is the natural growth rate, and \(K\) is the carrying capacity.
Substitute the given parameter values into the logistic equation: \[\frac{dP}{dt} = 0.2P\left(1 - \frac{P}{300}\right)\].
Set up the initial value problem (IVP) by including the initial condition: \[P(0) = 50\].
To solve the IVP, separate variables and integrate: rewrite the equation as \[\frac{dP}{P(1 - P/300)} = 0.2\,dt\] and then perform partial fraction decomposition on the left side before integrating both sides.
After integrating, solve for \(P(t)\) explicitly in terms of \(t\) and the constants, then use the initial condition \(P(0) = 50\) to find the constant of integration. This will give you the logistic growth function describing the population over time.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Logistic Growth Model

The logistic growth model describes population growth that starts exponentially but slows as the population approaches a maximum limit called the carrying capacity (K). It is represented by the differential equation dP/dt = rP(1 - P/K), where r is the natural growth rate and P is the population at time t.
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Solving Initial Value Problems (IVPs)

An initial value problem involves solving a differential equation with a given initial condition, such as P(0) = P₀. Solving the logistic equation IVP means finding a function P(t) that satisfies both the logistic differential equation and the initial population value.
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Graphing Solutions of Differential Equations

Graphing the solution to a logistic equation shows how the population changes over time, typically starting at P₀, growing rapidly, and leveling off near the carrying capacity K. This visual helps interpret the behavior and stability of the population model.
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Related Practice
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Explain how a stirred tank reaction works.

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Textbook Question

5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.

y'(t) = eʸᐟ²sin t

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Solution of the logistic equation Use separation of variables to show that the solution of the initial value problem

P'(t) = rP (1-P/K), P(0) = P₀

is P(t) = K/((K/P₀ − 1)e⁻ʳᵗ + 1)

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Textbook Question

9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.


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23–26. Loan problems The following initial value problems model the payoff of a loan. In each case, solve the initial value problem, for t≥0 graph the solution, and determine the first month in which the loan balance is zero.


B′(t) = 0.005B − 500, B(0) = 50,000

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5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.

u'(x) = e²ˣ⁻ᵘ

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