Explain how a stirred tank reaction works.
Solution of the logistic equation Use separation of variables to show that the solution of the initial value problem
P'(t) = rP (1-P/K), P(0) = P₀
is P(t) = K/((K/P₀ − 1)e⁻ʳᵗ + 1)
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Key Concepts
Logistic Differential Equation
Separation of Variables
Initial Value Problem and Integration Constants
9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.
23–26. Loan problems The following initial value problems model the payoff of a loan. In each case, solve the initial value problem, for t≥0 graph the solution, and determine the first month in which the loan balance is zero.
B′(t) = 0.005B − 500, B(0) = 50,000
15–16. {Use of Tech} Solving logistic equations Write a logistic equation with the following parameter values. Then solve the initial value problem and graph the solution. Let r be the natural growth rate, K the carrying capacity, and P₀ the initial population.
r=0.2, K=300, P₀=50
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
u'(x) = e²ˣ⁻ᵘ
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(x) = 4 sec² 2x, y(0) = 8