Step 2: Interpret the meaning of \(P'\) in terms of population growth. Since \(P'(t)\) represents the rate of change of the population \(P\) with respect to time \(t\), positive values of \(P'\) mean the population is increasing, and negative values would mean the population is decreasing. Here, \(P'\) is zero at \(P=0\) and \(P=K\), and positive in between.