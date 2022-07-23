{Use of Tech} Tumor growth The Gompertz growth equation is often used to model the growth of tumors. Let M(t) be the mass of a tumor at time t≥0. The relevant initial value problem is

dM/dt=−rM ln(M/K),M(0)=M0,

where r and K are positive constants and 0<M0<K.

b. Solve the initial value problem and graph the solution for r=1,K=4, and M0=1. Describe the growth pattern of the tumor. Is the growth unbounded? If not, what is the limiting size of the tumor?