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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.5.27c
Chapter 9, Problem 9.5.27c

27–30. Predator-prey models Consider the following pairs of differential equations that model a predator-prey system with populations x and y. In each case, carry out the following steps.


c. Find the equilibrium points for the system.


x′(t) = −3x + 6xy, y′(t) = y − 4xy

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing down the system of differential equations clearly: \[x\prime(t) = -3x + 6xy\] \[y\prime(t) = y - 4xy\]
To find the equilibrium points, set both derivatives equal to zero because equilibrium occurs where the populations do not change: \[-3x + 6xy = 0\] \[y - 4xy = 0\]
Factor each equation to isolate terms: From the first equation: \[x(-3 + 6y) = 0\] From the second equation: \[y(1 - 4x) = 0\]
Solve each factor equal to zero separately to find possible values of \(x\) and \(y\): - For the first equation: either \[x = 0\] or \[-3 + 6y = 0\] - For the second equation: either \[y = 0\] or \[1 - 4x = 0\]
Combine these results to find all pairs \((x, y)\) that satisfy both equations simultaneously. These pairs are the equilibrium points of the system.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Points in Differential Equations

Equilibrium points occur where the rates of change of all variables are zero, meaning the system is in a steady state. For a system of differential equations, this means setting each derivative equal to zero and solving for the variables. These points help understand long-term behavior and stability of the system.
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Predator-Prey Model Dynamics

Predator-prey models describe interactions between two species: one as prey (x) and the other as predator (y). The equations typically include growth and interaction terms, where prey growth is affected negatively by predators, and predator growth depends on prey availability. Understanding these dynamics is essential to interpret the system's behavior.
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Solving Nonlinear Systems of Equations

Finding equilibrium points often requires solving nonlinear algebraic equations derived from setting derivatives to zero. Techniques include substitution or factoring to find all possible solutions. Mastery of solving such systems is crucial for analyzing complex models like predator-prey interactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.

c. Repeating parts (a) and (b) using half the time step used in those calculations, again find an approximation to y(T).


y′(t) = 6 - 2y, y(0) = -1; Δt = 0.2, T = 3; y(t) = 3 - 4e⁻²ᵗ

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Tumor growth The Gompertz growth equation is often used to model the growth of tumors. Let M(t) be the mass of a tumor at time t≥0. The relevant initial value problem is 

dM/dt=−rM ln(M/K),M(0)=M0, 

where r and K are positive constants and 0<M0<K.

b. Solve the initial value problem and graph the solution for r=1,K=4, and M0=1. Describe the growth pattern of the tumor. Is the growth unbounded? If not, what is the limiting size of the tumor? 

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Textbook Question

23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.

b. Solve the initial value problem.


A one-million-liter pond is contaminated by a chemical pollutant with a concentration of 20 g/L. The source of the pollutant is removed, and pure water is allowed to flow into the pond at a rate of 1200 L/hr. Assuming the pond is thoroughly mixed and drained at a rate of 1200 L/hr, how long does it take to reduce the concentration of the solution in the pond to 10% of the initial value?

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Textbook Question

17–20. Increasing and decreasing solutions Consider the following differential equations. A detailed direction field is not needed.


b. In what regions are solutions increasing? Decreasing?


y'(t) = y(y+3)(4-y)

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

c. The general solution of the equation yy'(x) = xe⁻ʸ can be found using integration by parts.

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Textbook Question

52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.


{Use of Tech} Free fall One possible model that describes the free fall of an object in a gravitational field subject to air resistance uses the equation v'(t) = g - bv, where v(t) is the velocity of the object for t ≥ 0, g = 9.8 m/s² is the acceleration due to gravity, and b > 0 is a constant that involves the mass of the object and the air resistance.


c. Using the graph in part (b), estimate the terminal velocity lim(t→∞) v(t).

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