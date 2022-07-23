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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.3.51b
Chapter 9, Problem 9.3.51b

{Use of Tech} Tumor growth The Gompertz growth equation is often used to model the growth of tumors. Let M(t) be the mass of a tumor at time t≥0. The relevant initial value problem is 
dM/dt=−rM ln(M/K),M(0)=M0, 
where r and K are positive constants and 0<M0<K.
b. Solve the initial value problem and graph the solution for r=1,K=4, and M0=1. Describe the growth pattern of the tumor. Is the growth unbounded? If not, what is the limiting size of the tumor? 

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Textbook Question

27–30. Predator-prey models Consider the following pairs of differential equations that model a predator-prey system with populations x and y. In each case, carry out the following steps.


c. Find the equilibrium points for the system.


x′(t) = −3x + 6xy, y′(t) = y − 4xy

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Textbook Question

23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.

b. Solve the initial value problem.


A one-million-liter pond is contaminated by a chemical pollutant with a concentration of 20 g/L. The source of the pollutant is removed, and pure water is allowed to flow into the pond at a rate of 1200 L/hr. Assuming the pond is thoroughly mixed and drained at a rate of 1200 L/hr, how long does it take to reduce the concentration of the solution in the pond to 10% of the initial value?

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Textbook Question

17–20. Increasing and decreasing solutions Consider the following differential equations. A detailed direction field is not needed.


b. In what regions are solutions increasing? Decreasing?


y'(t) = y(y+3)(4-y)

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Textbook Question

38–43. Equilibrium solutions A differential equation of the form y′(t)=f(y) is said to be autonomous (the function f depends only on y). The constant function y=y0 is an equilibrium solution of the equation provided f(y0)=0 (because then y'(t)=0 and the solution remains constant for all t). Note that equilibrium solutions correspond to horizontal lines in the direction field. Note also that for autonomous equations, the direction field is independent of t. Carry out the following analysis on the given equations.

b. Sketch the direction field, for t≥0. 


y′(t) = 6 - 2y

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

c. The general solution of the equation yy'(x) = xe⁻ʸ can be found using integration by parts.

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Textbook Question

52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.


{Use of Tech} Free fall One possible model that describes the free fall of an object in a gravitational field subject to air resistance uses the equation v'(t) = g - bv, where v(t) is the velocity of the object for t ≥ 0, g = 9.8 m/s² is the acceleration due to gravity, and b > 0 is a constant that involves the mass of the object and the air resistance.


c. Using the graph in part (b), estimate the terminal velocity lim(t→∞) v(t).

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