33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.

b. Using the exact solution (also given), find the error in the approximation to y(T) (only at the right endpoint of the time interval).





y′(t) = t/y, y(0) = 4; Δt = 0.1, T = 2; y(t) = √(t² + 16)