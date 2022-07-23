29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
b. Using the exact solution given, compute the errors in the Euler approximations at t=0.2 and t=0.4.
y′(t) = −y, y(0) = 1; y(t) = e⁻ᵗ
29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
b. Using the exact solution given, compute the errors in the Euler approximations at t=0.2 and t=0.4.
y′(t) = −y, y(0) = 1; y(t) = e⁻ᵗ
{Use of Tech} Intravenous drug dosing The amount of drug in the blood of a patient (in milligrams) administered via an intravenous line is governed by the initial value problem y’(t) = -0.02y + 3, y(0) = 0 where t is measured in hours.
b. What is the steady-state level of the drug?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample
b. If k>0 and b>0 then y(t)=0 is never a solution of y'(t)=ky−b.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The general solution of the separable equation y'(t) = t/(y' + 10y⁴) can be expressed explicitly with y in terms of t.
52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.
{Use of Tech} Tumor growth The growth of cancer tumors may be modeled by the Gompertz growth equation. Let M(t) be the mass of a tumor, for t ≥ 0. The relevant initial value problem is:
dM/dt = -rM(t)ln(M(t)/K), M(0) = M₀,
where r and K are positive constants and 0 < M₀ < K.
b. Graph the solution for M₀ = 100 and r = 0.05.
23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.
b. Solve the initial value problem.
A 500-L tank is initially filled with pure water. A copper sulfate solution with a concentration of 20 g/L flows into the tank at a rate of 4 L/min. The thoroughly mixed solution is drained from the tank at a rate of 4 L/min.