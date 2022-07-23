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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.1.56b
Chapter 9, Problem 9.1.56b

52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.


{Use of Tech} Tumor growth The growth of cancer tumors may be modeled by the Gompertz growth equation. Let M(t) be the mass of a tumor, for t ≥ 0. The relevant initial value problem is:


dM/dt = -rM(t)ln(M(t)/K), M(0) = M₀,


where r and K are positive constants and 0 < M₀ < K.


b. Graph the solution for M₀ = 100 and r = 0.05.

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample


b. If k>0 and b>0 then y(t)=0 is never a solution of y'(t)=ky−b.

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Textbook Question

33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.

b. Using the exact solution (also given), find the error in the approximation to y(T) (only at the right endpoint of the time interval).


y′(t) = t/y, y(0) = 4; Δt = 0.1, T = 2; y(t) = √(t² + 16)

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

b. The general solution of the separable equation y'(t) = t/(y' + 10y⁴) can be expressed explicitly with y in terms of t.

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Textbook Question

23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.

b. Solve the initial value problem.


A 500-L tank is initially filled with pure water. A copper sulfate solution with a concentration of 20 g/L flows into the tank at a rate of 4 L/min. The thoroughly mixed solution is drained from the tank at a rate of 4 L/min.

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Textbook Question

27–30. Predator-prey models Consider the following pairs of differential equations that model a predator-prey system with populations x and y. In each case, carry out the following steps.

b. Find the lines along which x'(t) = 0. Find the lines along which y'(t) = 0.


x′(t) = 2x − 4xy, y′(t) = −y + 2xy

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Textbook Question

17–20. Increasing and decreasing solutions Consider the following differential equations. A detailed direction field is not needed.


b. In what regions are solutions increasing? Decreasing?


y'(t) = (y−1)(1+y)

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