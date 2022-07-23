Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample
b. If k>0 and b>0 then y(t)=0 is never a solution of y'(t)=ky−b.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample
b. If k>0 and b>0 then y(t)=0 is never a solution of y'(t)=ky−b.
33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.
b. Using the exact solution (also given), find the error in the approximation to y(T) (only at the right endpoint of the time interval).
y′(t) = t/y, y(0) = 4; Δt = 0.1, T = 2; y(t) = √(t² + 16)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The general solution of the separable equation y'(t) = t/(y' + 10y⁴) can be expressed explicitly with y in terms of t.
23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.
b. Solve the initial value problem.
A 500-L tank is initially filled with pure water. A copper sulfate solution with a concentration of 20 g/L flows into the tank at a rate of 4 L/min. The thoroughly mixed solution is drained from the tank at a rate of 4 L/min.
27–30. Predator-prey models Consider the following pairs of differential equations that model a predator-prey system with populations x and y. In each case, carry out the following steps.
b. Find the lines along which x'(t) = 0. Find the lines along which y'(t) = 0.
x′(t) = 2x − 4xy, y′(t) = −y + 2xy
17–20. Increasing and decreasing solutions Consider the following differential equations. A detailed direction field is not needed.
b. In what regions are solutions increasing? Decreasing?
y'(t) = (y−1)(1+y)