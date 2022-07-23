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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.4.35b
Chapter 9, Problem 9.4.35b

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample


b. If k>0 and b>0 then y(t)=0 is never a solution of y'(t)=ky−b.

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1
Start by writing down the differential equation: \(y'(t) = k y - b\), where \(k > 0\) and \(b > 0\).
Check if \(y(t) = 0\) can be a solution by substituting \(y(t) = 0\) into the differential equation: compute \(y'(t)\) when \(y(t) = 0\).
Substitute \(y(t) = 0\) into the right-hand side: \(k \cdot 0 - b = -b\). Since \(b > 0\), this equals \(-b < 0\).
Note that if \(y(t) = 0\) were a solution, then \(y'(t)\) would have to be equal to the right-hand side evaluated at \(y=0\), but \(y'(t)\) would be zero (since \(y(t)\) is constant zero), which contradicts \(y'(t) = -b\).
Conclude that \(y(t) = 0\) is not a solution of the differential equation when \(k > 0\) and \(b > 0\), because the derivative condition is not satisfied.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differential Equations and Their Solutions

A differential equation relates a function and its derivatives. Solutions are functions that satisfy the equation when substituted. Understanding how to verify if a function is a solution involves substituting it into the equation and checking if both sides are equal.
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Solutions to Basic Differential Equations

Equilibrium (Constant) Solutions

Equilibrium solutions occur when the derivative equals zero, meaning the function is constant over time. For y'(t) = ky - b, setting y'(t) = 0 helps find constant solutions y = b/k. Recognizing these helps determine if y(t) = 0 can be a solution.
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Solutions to Basic Differential Equations

Substitution and Counterexamples

To test if y(t) = 0 is a solution, substitute y = 0 into the differential equation. If the resulting equality holds, it is a solution; otherwise, it is not. Providing a counterexample involves showing a specific case where the statement fails.
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Substitution With an Extra Variable
Related Practice
Textbook Question

29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.


b. Using the exact solution given, compute the errors in the Euler approximations at t=0.2 and t=0.4.


y′(t) = −y, y(0) = 1; y(t) = e⁻ᵗ

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Intravenous drug dosing The amount of drug in the blood of a patient (in milligrams) administered via an intravenous line is governed by the initial value problem y’(t) = -0.02y + 3, y(0) = 0 where t is measured in hours.


b. What is the steady-state level of the drug?

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Textbook Question

33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.

b. Using the exact solution (also given), find the error in the approximation to y(T) (only at the right endpoint of the time interval).


y′(t) = t/y, y(0) = 4; Δt = 0.1, T = 2; y(t) = √(t² + 16)

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

b. The general solution of the separable equation y'(t) = t/(y' + 10y⁴) can be expressed explicitly with y in terms of t.

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Textbook Question

52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.


{Use of Tech} Tumor growth The growth of cancer tumors may be modeled by the Gompertz growth equation. Let M(t) be the mass of a tumor, for t ≥ 0. The relevant initial value problem is:


dM/dt = -rM(t)ln(M(t)/K), M(0) = M₀,


where r and K are positive constants and 0 < M₀ < K.


b. Graph the solution for M₀ = 100 and r = 0.05.

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Textbook Question

Euler’s method on more general grids Suppose the solution of the initial value problem y'(t)=f(t,y),y(a)=A is to be approximated on the interval [a, b].

b. Write the first step of Euler’s method to compute u1.

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