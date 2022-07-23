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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.1.42
Chapter 9, Problem 9.1.42

33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
p'(x) = 2/(x² + x), p(1) = 0

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Identify the given differential equation and initial condition: \(p'(x) = \frac{2}{x^{2} + x}\) with \(p(1) = 0\).
Rewrite the derivative notation as \(\frac{dp}{dx} = \frac{2}{x^{2} + x}\) to recognize it as a separable differential equation.
Simplify the denominator by factoring: \(x^{2} + x = x(x + 1)\), so the equation becomes \(\frac{dp}{dx} = \frac{2}{x(x + 1)}\).
Integrate both sides with respect to \(x\): \(p(x) = \int \frac{2}{x(x + 1)} \, dx + C\), where \(C\) is the constant of integration.
Use partial fraction decomposition to express \(\frac{2}{x(x + 1)}\) as \(\frac{A}{x} + \frac{B}{x + 1}\), find \(A\) and \(B\), then integrate each term separately. Finally, apply the initial condition \(p(1) = 0\) to solve for \(C\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Separable Differential Equations

A separable differential equation can be written as a product of a function of x and a function of y, allowing variables to be separated on opposite sides of the equation. This technique simplifies solving by integrating each side independently.
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Solving Separable Differential Equations

Integration of Rational Functions

Integrating rational functions often involves techniques like partial fraction decomposition to rewrite the integrand into simpler fractions. This method is essential for integrating expressions like 2/(x² + x) effectively.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Initial Value Problems (IVP)

An initial value problem specifies a differential equation along with a condition at a particular point, such as p(1) = 0. Solving an IVP involves finding the general solution and then using the initial condition to determine the specific constant.
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Initial Value Problems
Related Practice
Textbook Question

33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.

y''(t) = teᵗ, y(0) = 0, y'(0) = 1

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Textbook Question

45–46. Harvesting problems Consider the harvesting problem in Example 6.

If r = 0.05 and H = 500, for what values of p₀ is the amount of the resource decreasing? For what value of p₀ is the amount of the resource constant? If p₀ = 9000, when does the resource vanish?

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Textbook Question

11–16. Initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.


y'(t) − 3y = 12, y(1) = 4

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Textbook Question

17–18. {Use of Tech} Designing logistic functions Use the method of Example 1 to find a logistic function that describes the following populations. Graph the population function.


The population increases from 50 to 60 in the first month and eventually levels off at 150.

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Textbook Question

Explain how to solve a separable differential equation of the form

g(t)y'(y) = h(t)

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Textbook Question

27–30. Newton’s Law of Cooling Solve the differential equation for Newton’s Law of Cooling to find the temperature function in the following cases. Then answer any additional questions.


An iron rod is removed from a blacksmith’s forge at a temperature of 900°C . Assume k=0.02 and the rod cools in a room with a temperature of 30°C When does the temperature of the rod reach 100°C? 

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