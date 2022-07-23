33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
p'(x) = 2/(x² + x), p(1) = 0
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
p'(x) = 2/(x² + x), p(1) = 0
45–46. Harvesting problems Consider the harvesting problem in Example 6.
If r = 0.05 and H = 500, for what values of p₀ is the amount of the resource decreasing? For what value of p₀ is the amount of the resource constant? If p₀ = 9000, when does the resource vanish?
39–42. Special equations A special class of first-order linear equations have the form a(t)y'(t)+a'(t)y(t)=f(t), where a and f are given functions of t. Notice that the left side of this equation can be written as the derivative of a product, so the equation has the form
a(t)y'(t) + a'(t)y(t) = d/dt (a(t)y(t)) = f(t).
Therefore, the equation can be solved by integrating both sides with respect to t. Use this idea to solve the following initial value problems.
(t² + 1)y′(t) + 2ty = 3t², y(2) = 8
17–18. {Use of Tech} Designing logistic functions Use the method of Example 1 to find a logistic function that describes the following populations. Graph the population function.
The population increases from 50 to 60 in the first month and eventually levels off at 150.
Stability of Euler's method Consider the initial value problem y′(t) = −ay, y(0) = 1 where a > 0; it has the exact solution y(t) = e⁻ᵃᵗ, which is a decreasing function.
a. Show that Euler's method applied to this problem with time step h can be written u₀ = 1, uₖ₊₁ = (1 − ah)uₖ for k = 0, 1, 2, ...
b. Show by substitution that uₖ = (1 − ah)ᵏ is a solution of the equations in part (a), for k = 0, 1, 2, ...
Explain how to solve a separable differential equation of the form
g(t)y'(y) = h(t)