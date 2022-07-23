39–42. Special equations A special class of first-order linear equations have the form a(t)y'(t)+a'(t)y(t)=f(t), where a and f are given functions of t. Notice that the left side of this equation can be written as the derivative of a product, so the equation has the form

a(t)y'(t) + a'(t)y(t) = d/dt (a(t)y(t)) = f(t).

Therefore, the equation can be solved by integrating both sides with respect to t. Use this idea to solve the following initial value problems.





(t² + 1)y′(t) + 2ty = 3t², y(2) = 8