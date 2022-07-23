33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
p'(x) = 2/(x² + x), p(1) = 0
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
p'(x) = 2/(x² + x), p(1) = 0
11–16. Initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(t) − 3y = 12, y(1) = 4
17–18. {Use of Tech} Designing logistic functions Use the method of Example 1 to find a logistic function that describes the following populations. Graph the population function.
The population increases from 50 to 60 in the first month and eventually levels off at 150.
Stability of Euler's method Consider the initial value problem y′(t) = −ay, y(0) = 1 where a > 0; it has the exact solution y(t) = e⁻ᵃᵗ, which is a decreasing function.
a. Show that Euler's method applied to this problem with time step h can be written u₀ = 1, uₖ₊₁ = (1 − ah)uₖ for k = 0, 1, 2, ...
b. Show by substitution that uₖ = (1 − ah)ᵏ is a solution of the equations in part (a), for k = 0, 1, 2, ...
Explain how to solve a separable differential equation of the form
g(t)y'(y) = h(t)
27–30. Newton’s Law of Cooling Solve the differential equation for Newton’s Law of Cooling to find the temperature function in the following cases. Then answer any additional questions.
An iron rod is removed from a blacksmith’s forge at a temperature of 900°C . Assume k=0.02 and the rod cools in a room with a temperature of 30°C When does the temperature of the rod reach 100°C?