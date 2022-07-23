11–16. Initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(t) − 3y = 12, y(1) = 4
11–16. Initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(t) − 3y = 12, y(1) = 4
23–26. Loan problems The following initial value problems model the payoff of a loan. In each case, solve the initial value problem, for t≥0 graph the solution, and determine the first month in which the loan balance is zero.
B′(t) = 0.004B − 800, B(0) = 40,000
Does the function y(t) = 2t satisfy the differential equation y'''(t) + y'(t) = 2?
11–16. Initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(x) = −y + 2, y(0) = −2
Stability of Euler's method Consider the initial value problem y′(t) = −ay, y(0) = 1 where a > 0; it has the exact solution y(t) = e⁻ᵃᵗ, which is a decreasing function.
a. Show that Euler's method applied to this problem with time step h can be written u₀ = 1, uₖ₊₁ = (1 − ah)uₖ for k = 0, 1, 2, ...
b. Show by substitution that uₖ = (1 − ah)ᵏ is a solution of the equations in part (a), for k = 0, 1, 2, ...
Explain how to solve a separable differential equation of the form
g(t)y'(y) = h(t)