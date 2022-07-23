Growth rate functions
a. Show that the logistic growth rate function f(P)=rP(1−P/K) has a maximum value of rK/4 at the point P=K/2.
Growth rate functions
a. Show that the logistic growth rate function f(P)=rP(1−P/K) has a maximum value of rK/4 at the point P=K/2.
43–44. Motion in a gravitational field: An object is fired vertically upward with initial velocity v(0)=v₀ from initial position s(0)=s₀.
a. For the following values of v₀ and s₀, find the position and velocity functions for all times at which the object is above the ground (s = 0).
v₀ = 49 m/s, s₀ = 60 m
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The general solution of the differential equation y'(t) = 1 is y(t) = t
17–20. Increasing and decreasing solutions Consider the following differential equations. A detailed direction field is not needed.
a. Find the solutions that are constant, for all t ≥ 0 (the equilibrium solutions).
y'(t) = (y−2)(y+1)
42–43. Implicit solutions for separable equations For the following separable equations, carry out the indicated analysis.
a. Find the general solution of the equation.
e⁻ʸᐟ²y'(x) = 4x sin x² − x; y(0) = 0, y(0) = ln(1/4), y(√(π/2)) = 0
33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.
a. Approximate the value of y(T) using Euler’s method with the given time step on the interval [0,T].
y′(t) = -2y, y(0) = 1; Δt = 0.2, T = 2; y(t) = e⁻²ᵗ