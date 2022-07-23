Growth rate functions
a. Show that the logistic growth rate function f(P)=rP(1−P/K) has a maximum value of rK/4 at the point P=K/2.
Growth rate functions
a. Show that the logistic growth rate function f(P)=rP(1−P/K) has a maximum value of rK/4 at the point P=K/2.
43–44. Motion in a gravitational field: An object is fired vertically upward with initial velocity v(0)=v₀ from initial position s(0)=s₀.
a. For the following values of v₀ and s₀, find the position and velocity functions for all times at which the object is above the ground (s = 0).
v₀ = 49 m/s, s₀ = 60 m
{Use of Tech} Torricelli’s law An open cylindrical tank initially filled with water drains through a hole in the bottom of the tank according to Torricelli’s law (see figure). If h(t) is the depth of water in the tank for t≥0 s, then Torricelli’s law implies h′(t)=−k√h, where k is a constant that includes g=9.8m/s², the radius of the tank, and the radius of the drain. Assume the initial depth of the water is h(0)=Hm.
a. Find the solution of the initial value problem.
29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
a. Find the approximations to y(0.2) and y(0.4) using Euler’s method with time steps of Δt = 0.2, 0.1, 0.05, and 0.025.
y′(t) = y/2, y(0) = 2; y(t) = 2eᵗᐟ²
{Use of Tech} Logistic equation for an epidemic When an infected person is introduced into a closed and otherwise healthy community, the number of people who contract the disease (in the absence of any intervention) may be modeled by the logistic equation
dP/dt=kP(1−P/A),P0=P_0,
where K is a positive infection rate, A is the number of people in the community, and P0 is the number of infected people at t=0. The model also assumes no recovery.
a. Find the solution of the initial value problem, for t≥0, in terms of K, A, and P0.
33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.
a. Approximate the value of y(T) using Euler’s method with the given time step on the interval [0,T].
y′(t) = -2y, y(0) = 1; Δt = 0.2, T = 2; y(t) = e⁻²ᵗ