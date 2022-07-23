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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.1.44a
Chapter 9, Problem 9.1.44a

43–44. Motion in a gravitational field: An object is fired vertically upward with initial velocity v(0)=v₀ from initial position s(0)=s₀.
a. For the following values of v₀ and s₀, find the position and velocity functions for all times at which the object is above the ground (s = 0).
v₀ = 49 m/s, s₀ = 60 m

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Identify the physical model: The motion of the object under gravity can be described by the second-order differential equation for position \(s(t)\(: \[\frac{d^2 s}{dt^2} = -g,\] where \)g = 9.8 \ \text{m/s}^2\) is the acceleration due to gravity acting downward.
Integrate the acceleration to find the velocity function \(v(t)\): Since \(v(t) = \frac{ds}{dt}\), integrate the acceleration once to get \[v(t) = -g t + C_1,\] where \(C_1\) is a constant determined by the initial velocity condition.
Apply the initial velocity condition \(v(0) = v_0 = 49 \ \text{m/s}\) to find \(C_1\): Substitute \(t=0\) into the velocity function to get \[v(0) = C_1 = 49,\] so \[v(t) = -9.8 t + 49.\]
Integrate the velocity function to find the position function \(s(t)\(: \[s(t) = \int v(t) dt = \int (-9.8 t + 49) dt = -4.9 t^2 + 49 t + C_2,\] where \)C_2\) is a constant determined by the initial position.
Apply the initial position condition \(s(0) = s_0 = 60 \ \text{m}\) to find \(C_2\): Substitute \(t=0\( into the position function to get \[s(0) = C_2 = 60,\] so \[s(t) = -4.9 t^2 + 49 t + 60.\] The object is above the ground for all \)t\) such that \(s(t) > 0\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinematic Equations for Motion Under Constant Acceleration

These equations describe the position and velocity of an object moving with constant acceleration, such as gravity. Position is given by s(t) = s₀ + v₀t + (1/2)at², and velocity by v(t) = v₀ + at, where a is acceleration due to gravity (usually -9.8 m/s²). They allow calculation of motion parameters at any time t.
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Initial Conditions in Differential Equations

Initial conditions specify the starting position and velocity of the object, here s(0) = s₀ and v(0) = v₀. These values are essential to uniquely determine the position and velocity functions over time when solving the motion equations.
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Determining the Time Interval When the Object is Above Ground

To find when the object is above ground, solve s(t) > 0 using the position function. This involves finding the roots of the quadratic equation s(t) = 0, which mark the times the object is at ground level. The object is above ground between these roots.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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a. Show that the logistic growth rate function f(P)=rP(1−P/K) has a maximum value of rK/4 at the point P=K/2.

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{Use of Tech} Torricelli’s law An open cylindrical tank initially filled with water drains through a hole in the bottom of the tank according to Torricelli’s law (see figure). If h(t) is the depth of water in the tank for t≥0 s, then Torricelli’s law implies h′(t)=−k√h, where k is a constant that includes g=9.8m/s², the radius of the tank, and the radius of the drain. Assume the initial depth of the water is h(0)=Hm. 

a. Find the solution of the initial value problem.

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29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.


a. Find the approximations to y(0.2) and y(0.4) using Euler’s method with time steps of Δt = 0.2, 0.1, 0.05, and 0.025.


y′(t) = y/2, y(0) = 2; y(t) = 2eᵗᐟ²

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Logistic equation for an epidemic When an infected person is introduced into a closed and otherwise healthy community, the number of people who contract the disease (in the absence of any intervention) may be modeled by the logistic equation

dP/dt=kP(1−P/A),P0=P_0,

where K is a positive infection rate, A is the number of people in the community, and P0 is the number of infected people at t=0. The model also assumes no recovery.

a. Find the solution of the initial value problem, for t≥0, in terms of K, A, and P0.

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42–43. Implicit solutions for separable equations For the following separable equations, carry out the indicated analysis.

a. Find the general solution of the equation.


e⁻ʸᐟ²y'(x) = 4x sin x² − x; y(0) = 0, y(0) = ln(1/4), y(√(π/2)) = 0


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Textbook Question

27–30. Predator-prey models Consider the following pairs of differential equations that model a predator-prey system with populations x and y. In each case, carry out the following steps.

a. Identify which equation corresponds to the predator and which corresponds to the prey.


x′(t) = −3x + xy, y′(t) = 2y − xy

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