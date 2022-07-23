What is a separable first-order differential equation?

17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = cos² y, y(1) = π/4
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = cos² y, y(1) = π/4
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
y'(t) = eʸᐟ²sin t
33–38. {Use of Tech} Solutions in implicit form Solve the following initial value problems and leave the solution in implicit form. Use graphing software to plot the solution. If the implicit solution describes more than one function, be sure to indicate which function corresponds to the solution of the initial value problem.
yy'(x) = 2x/(2 + y)², y(1) = −1
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(t) = 1 + eᵗ, y(0) = 4
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y(t) = sec² t/(2y), y(π/4) = 1
12–16. Sketching direction fields Use the window [-2, 2] x [-2, 2] to sketch a direction field for the following equations. Then sketch the solution curve that corresponds to the given initial condition. A detailed direction field is not needed.
y'(t) = 4−y, y(0) = −1