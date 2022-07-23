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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.3.24
Chapter 9, Problem 9.3.24

17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = cos² y, y(1) = π/4

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First, rewrite the differential equation in Leibniz notation: \(\frac{dy}{dt} = \cos^{2} y\).
Check if the equation is separable by expressing it as a product of a function of \(y\) and a function of \(t\). Here, rewrite as \(\frac{dy}{dt} = \cos^{2} y = f(y) \cdot g(t)\), where \(f(y) = \cos^{2} y\) and \(g(t) = 1\).
Since the equation is separable, separate variables by dividing both sides by \(\cos^{2} y\) and multiplying both sides by \(dt\): \(\frac{1}{\cos^{2} y} dy = dt\).
Integrate both sides: \(\int \frac{1}{\cos^{2} y} dy = \int dt\). Recall that \(\frac{1}{\cos^{2} y} = \sec^{2} y\), and the integral of \(\sec^{2} y\) with respect to \(y\) is \(\tan y\).
After integrating, apply the initial condition \(y(1) = \frac{\pi}{4}\) to solve for the constant of integration and express the solution implicitly or explicitly in terms of \(y\) and \(t\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Separable Differential Equations

A differential equation is separable if it can be written as a product of a function of t and a function of y, allowing the variables to be separated on opposite sides of the equation. This form enables integration with respect to each variable independently to find the solution.
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Initial Value Problems (IVP)

An initial value problem involves solving a differential equation with a given initial condition, such as y(t₀) = y₀. This condition helps determine the specific solution curve among the family of solutions by fixing the constant of integration.
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Integration Techniques for Trigonometric Functions

Solving differential equations involving trigonometric functions often requires using identities and integration methods, such as rewriting cos² y using power-reduction formulas. Mastery of these techniques is essential to integrate and solve the equation explicitly.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.

y'(t) = eʸᐟ²sin t

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Textbook Question

33–38. {Use of Tech} Solutions in implicit form Solve the following initial value problems and leave the solution in implicit form. Use graphing software to plot the solution. If the implicit solution describes more than one function, be sure to indicate which function corresponds to the solution of the initial value problem.

yy'(x) = 2x/(2 + y)², y(1) = −1

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Textbook Question

What is a separable first-order differential equation?

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Textbook Question

33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.

y'(t) = 1 + eᵗ, y(0) = 4

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Textbook Question

9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.


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Textbook Question

12–16. Sketching direction fields Use the window [-2, 2] x [-2, 2] to sketch a direction field for the following equations. Then sketch the solution curve that corresponds to the given initial condition. A detailed direction field is not needed.

y'(t) = 4−y, y(0) = −1

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