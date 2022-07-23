17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = cos² y, y(1) = π/4
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = cos² y, y(1) = π/4
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
y'(t) = eʸᐟ²sin t
33–38. {Use of Tech} Solutions in implicit form Solve the following initial value problems and leave the solution in implicit form. Use graphing software to plot the solution. If the implicit solution describes more than one function, be sure to indicate which function corresponds to the solution of the initial value problem.
yy'(x) = 2x/(2 + y)², y(1) = −1
What is a separable first-order differential equation?
9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.
23–26. Loan problems The following initial value problems model the payoff of a loan. In each case, solve the initial value problem, for t≥0 graph the solution, and determine the first month in which the loan balance is zero.
B′(t) = 0.005B − 500, B(0) = 50,000