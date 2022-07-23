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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.1.33
Chapter 9, Problem 9.1.33

33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(t) = 1 + eᵗ, y(0) = 4

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Identify the given differential equation and initial condition: \(y'(t) = 1 + e^{t}\) with \(y(0) = 4\).
Recognize that this is a first-order ordinary differential equation where \(y'(t)\) is given explicitly, so you can find \(y(t)\) by integrating the right-hand side with respect to \(t\).
Set up the integral to find \(y(t)\): \(y(t) = \int (1 + e^{t}) \, dt + C\), where \(C\) is the constant of integration.
Compute the integral: \(\int 1 \, dt = t\) and \(\int e^{t} \, dt = e^{t}\), so \(y(t) = t + e^{t} + C\).
Use the initial condition \(y(0) = 4\) to solve for \(C\): substitute \(t=0\) into \(y(t)\) to get \(4 = 0 + e^{0} + C\), then solve for \(C\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Initial Value Problems (IVPs)

An initial value problem involves finding a function that satisfies a differential equation and meets a specified initial condition, such as y(0) = 4. This condition helps determine the unique solution among infinitely many possible solutions.
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Initial Value Problems

Solving First-Order Differential Equations

A first-order differential equation relates a function and its first derivative. Solving it often involves integrating the derivative expression to find the original function, plus a constant of integration determined by the initial condition.
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Solving Separable Differential Equations

Integration of Exponential Functions

Integrating expressions involving exponential functions like e^t requires applying the rule that the integral of e^t with respect to t is e^t plus a constant. This is essential for solving the given differential equation y'(t) = 1 + e^t.
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Integrals of General Exponential Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.

y'(t) = cos² y, y(1) = π/4

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Textbook Question

5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.

y'(t) = eʸᐟ²sin t

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Textbook Question

33–38. {Use of Tech} Solutions in implicit form Solve the following initial value problems and leave the solution in implicit form. Use graphing software to plot the solution. If the implicit solution describes more than one function, be sure to indicate which function corresponds to the solution of the initial value problem.

yy'(x) = 2x/(2 + y)², y(1) = −1

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Textbook Question

What is a separable first-order differential equation?

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Textbook Question

9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.


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Textbook Question

23–26. Loan problems The following initial value problems model the payoff of a loan. In each case, solve the initial value problem, for t≥0 graph the solution, and determine the first month in which the loan balance is zero.


B′(t) = 0.005B − 500, B(0) = 50,000

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