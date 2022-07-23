17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = cos² y, y(1) = π/4
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = cos² y, y(1) = π/4
What is a separable first-order differential equation?
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(t) = 1 + eᵗ, y(0) = 4
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
y'(t) = 3 + e⁻²ᵗ
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y(t) = sec² t/(2y), y(π/4) = 1
12–16. Sketching direction fields Use the window [-2, 2] x [-2, 2] to sketch a direction field for the following equations. Then sketch the solution curve that corresponds to the given initial condition. A detailed direction field is not needed.
y'(t) = 4−y, y(0) = −1