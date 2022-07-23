81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 3 cos t, y = 3 sin t + 1; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 3 cos t, y = 3 sin t + 1; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
41–44. Intersection points and area Find all the intersection points of the following curves. Find the area of the entire region that lies within both curves
r = 1 + sin θ and r = 1 + cos θ
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the circle r = 8 sin θ
63–66. Tracing hyperbolas and parabolas Graph the following equations. Then use arrows and labeled points to indicate how the curve is generated as θ increases from 0 to 2π.
r = 3/(1 - cos θ)
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the outer loop but outside the inner loop of the limaçon r = 3 - 6 sin θ
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
{Use of Tech} The complete limaçon r=4−2cosθ