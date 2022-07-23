57–62. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling the vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Use a graphing utility to check your work.
r = 3/(2 + cos θ)
57–62. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling the vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Use a graphing utility to check your work.
r = 3/(2 + cos θ)
13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.
4x² - y² = 16
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside one leaf of the rose r = cos 5θ
Golden Gate Bridge Completed in 1937, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge is 2.7 km long and weighs about 890,000 tons. The length of the span between the two central towers is 1280 m; the towers themselves extend 152 m above the roadway. The cables that support the deck of the bridge between the two towers hang in a parabola (see figure). Assuming the origin is midway between the towers on the deck of the bridge, find an equation that describes the cables. How long is a guy wire that hangs vertically from the cables to the roadway 500 m from the center of the bridge?
63–66. Tracing hyperbolas and parabolas Graph the following equations. Then use arrows and labeled points to indicate how the curve is generated as θ increases from 0 to 2π.
r = 3/(1 - cos θ)
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
{Use of Tech} The complete limaçon r=4−2cosθ