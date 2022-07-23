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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem R.12.14
Chapter 12, Problem R.12.14

14–18. Parametric descriptions Write parametric equations for the following curves. Solutions are not unique.
The segment of the curve x=y ³ +y+1 that starts at (1, 0) and ends at (11, 2).

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Identify the given curve equation: \(x = y^3 + y + 1\).
Note the segment starts at the point \((1, 0)\) and ends at \((11, 2)\), so the parameter will be based on \(y\) ranging from 0 to 2.
Choose the parameter \(t\) to represent \(y\), so set \(y = t\) with \(t\) in the interval \([0, 2]\).
Express \(x\) in terms of \(t\) using the given curve equation: \(x = t^3 + t + 1\).
Write the parametric equations as \(x(t) = t^3 + t + 1\) and \(y(t) = t\) for \(t\) in \([0, 2]\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations

Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, usually denoted t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y are given in terms of t, allowing more flexible descriptions of curves, including those that are not functions in the traditional sense.
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Curve Segment and Parameter Interval

When describing a specific segment of a curve parametrically, the parameter t is restricted to an interval that corresponds to the start and end points. Identifying the correct parameter values for these points ensures the parametric equations trace the desired segment.
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Non-uniqueness of Parametric Representations

Parametric equations for a curve are not unique; different parameterizations can describe the same curve segment. This flexibility allows choosing convenient parameter functions or intervals to simplify calculations or meet specific conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.

a. For what value of p is P tangent to H?

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Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.

4x² + 8y² = 16

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Textbook Question

Cartesian conversion Write the equation x=y ² in polar coordinates and state values of θ that produce the entire graph of the parabola.

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Textbook Question

Eliminate the parameter in the parametric equations x=1+sin t, y=3+2 sin t, for 0≤t≤π/2, and describe the curve, indicating its positive orientation. How does this curve differ from the curve x=1+sin t, y=3+2 sin t, for π/2≤t≤π?

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Textbook Question

67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.

a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.


x = cos t, y = 8 sin t; t = π/2

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Textbook Question

(Use of Tech) Finger curves: r = f(θ) = cos(aᶿ) - 1.5, where a = (1 + 12π)^(1/(2π)) ≈ 1.78933

a. Show that f(0) = f(2π) and find the point on the curve that corresponds to θ = 0 and θ = 2π.

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