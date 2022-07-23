7–8. Parametric curves and tangent lines
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 4sin 2t, y = 3cos 2t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ π; t = π/6
7–8. Parametric curves and tangent lines
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 4sin 2t, y = 3cos 2t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ π; t = π/6
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = t² + 4, y = -t, for -2 < t < 0; (5, 1)
53–57. Conic sections
b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.
4x² + 8y² = 16
Cartesian conversion Write the equation x=y ² in polar coordinates and state values of θ that produce the entire graph of the parabola.
14–18. Parametric descriptions Write parametric equations for the following curves. Solutions are not unique.
The segment of the curve x=y ³ +y+1 that starts at (1, 0) and ends at (11, 2).
Eliminate the parameter in the parametric equations x=1+sin t, y=3+2 sin t, for 0≤t≤π/2, and describe the curve, indicating its positive orientation. How does this curve differ from the curve x=1+sin t, y=3+2 sin t, for π/2≤t≤π?