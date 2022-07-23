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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.38
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.38

Cartesian conversion Write the equation x=y ² in polar coordinates and state values of θ that produce the entire graph of the parabola.

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Recall the relationships between Cartesian coordinates \((x, y)\) and polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\): \(x = r \cos{\theta}\) and \(y = r \sin{\theta}\).
Substitute \(x = r \cos{\theta}\) and \(y = r \sin{\theta}\) into the given equation \(x = y^2\) to get \(r \cos{\theta} = (r \sin{\theta})^2\).
Simplify the right side: \((r \sin{\theta})^2 = r^2 \sin^2{\theta}\), so the equation becomes \(r \cos{\theta} = r^2 \sin^2{\theta}\).
Rearrange the equation to isolate \(r\): \(r^2 \sin^2{\theta} - r \cos{\theta} = 0\), which can be factored as \(r (r \sin^2{\theta} - \cos{\theta}) = 0\).
Solve for \(r\) (ignoring the trivial solution \(r=0\)): \(r = \frac{\cos{\theta}}{\sin^2{\theta}}\). Then, analyze the values of \(\theta\) for which this expression is defined and produces the entire parabola.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates

Polar coordinates represent points in the plane using a radius r and an angle θ, where x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. This system is useful for converting Cartesian equations into forms involving r and θ, facilitating analysis of curves with radial symmetry.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Conversion of Cartesian to Polar Equations

To convert Cartesian equations to polar form, substitute x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ into the equation. This process transforms the equation into one involving r and θ, allowing the curve to be expressed in terms of polar variables.
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Introduction to Common Polar Equations

Domain of θ for Complete Graph Representation

When expressing curves in polar form, the range of θ must be chosen to cover all points of the original graph. Identifying the correct interval for θ ensures the entire curve is traced without omission or repetition.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.

a. For what value of p is P tangent to H?

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Textbook Question

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a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.

x = t² + 4, y = -t, for -2 < t < 0; (5, 1)

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b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.

4x² + 8y² = 16

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14–18. Parametric descriptions Write parametric equations for the following curves. Solutions are not unique.

The segment of the curve x=y ³ +y+1 that starts at (1, 0) and ends at (11, 2).

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Textbook Question

Eliminate the parameter in the parametric equations x=1+sin t, y=3+2 sin t, for 0≤t≤π/2, and describe the curve, indicating its positive orientation. How does this curve differ from the curve x=1+sin t, y=3+2 sin t, for π/2≤t≤π?

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Textbook Question

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a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.


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