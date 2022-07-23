40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r =3 − 6 cos θ
40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r =3 − 6 cos θ
65–68. Eccentricity-directrix approach Find an equation of the following curves, assuming the center is at the origin. Graph the curve, labeling vertices, foci, asymptotes (if they exist), and directrices.
A hyperbola with vertices (±4, 0) and directrices x = ±2
19–20. Area bounded by parametric curves Find the area of the following regions. (Hint: See Exercises 103–105 in Section 12.1.) The region bounded by the y-axis and the parametric curve
The region bounded by the x-axis and the parametric curve x=cost, y=sin2t, for 0≤t≤π/2
58–59. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point. Check your work with a graphing utility.
x²/16 - y²/9 = 1; (20/3, -4)
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 3cos(-t), y = 3sin(-t) - 1, for 0 ≤ t ≤ π; (0, -4)
61–64. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Give the eccentricity of the curve. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
r = 3/(1 - 2 cos θ)