Skip to main content
Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.58
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.58

58–59. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point. Check your work with a graphing utility.
x²/16 - y²/9 = 1; (20/3, -4)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given curve: \(\frac{x^2}{16} - \frac{y^2}{9} = 1\) and the point of tangency \(\left(\frac{20}{3}, -4\right)\).
Differentiate both sides of the equation implicitly with respect to \(x\). Remember to apply the chain rule when differentiating terms involving \(y\), treating \(y\) as a function of \(x\). The differentiation will look like this: \(\frac{d}{dx}\left(\frac{x^2}{16}\right) - \frac{d}{dx}\left(\frac{y^2}{9}\right) = \frac{d}{dx}(1)\).
Calculate each derivative: \(\frac{d}{dx}\left(\frac{x^2}{16}\right) = \frac{2x}{16} = \frac{x}{8}\), and for \(\frac{d}{dx}\left(\frac{y^2}{9}\right)\) use the chain rule: \(\frac{2y}{9} \cdot \frac{dy}{dx}\). Set up the equation: \(\frac{x}{8} - \frac{2y}{9} \cdot \frac{dy}{dx} = 0\).
Solve for \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) (the slope of the tangent line) by isolating it: \(\frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{\frac{x}{8}}{\frac{2y}{9}} = \frac{x}{8} \cdot \frac{9}{2y} = \frac{9x}{16y}\).
Substitute the coordinates of the given point \(\left(\frac{20}{3}, -4\right)\) into the expression for \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) to find the slope at that point. Then use the point-slope form of a line: \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), where \(m\) is the slope and \((x_1, y_1)\) is the point, to write the equation of the tangent line.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation

Implicit differentiation is used when a function is given in an implicit form, such as an equation involving both x and y. Instead of solving for y explicitly, we differentiate both sides with respect to x, treating y as a function of x, and apply the chain rule to find dy/dx.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative

Equation of a Tangent Line

The equation of a tangent line at a point on a curve is given by y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope of the tangent line (dy/dx at the point) and (x₁, y₁) is the point of tangency. Finding the slope is essential to write this linear equation.
Recommended video:
05:14
Equations of Tangent Lines

Hyperbola and Its Properties

The given curve is a hyperbola defined by x²/16 - y²/9 = 1. Understanding its shape and symmetry helps in visualizing the curve and verifying the tangent line. The hyperbola has two branches and asymptotes, which influence the behavior of tangent lines.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines

b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).

r =3 − 6 cos θ

71
views
Textbook Question

65–68. Eccentricity-directrix approach Find an equation of the following curves, assuming the center is at the origin. Graph the curve, labeling vertices, foci, asymptotes (if they exist), and directrices.

A hyperbola with vertices (±4, 0) and directrices x = ±2

66
views
Textbook Question

19–20. Area bounded by parametric curves Find the area of the following regions. (Hint: See Exercises 103–105 in Section 12.1.) The region bounded by the y-axis and the parametric curve

The region bounded by the x-axis and the parametric curve x=cost, y=sin2t, for 0≤t≤π/2

100
views
Textbook Question

14–18. Parametric descriptions Write parametric equations for the following curves. Solutions are not unique.

The circle x ² + y ² =9, generated clockwise

55
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

e. The hyperbola y²/2 - x²/4 = 1 has no x-intercept.

44
views
Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

d. Make an accurate graph of the curve.

x = 16y²

21
views