Substitute the coordinates of the given point \(\left(\frac{20}{3}, -4\right)\) into the expression for \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) to find the slope at that point. Then use the point-slope form of a line: \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), where \(m\) is the slope and \((x_1, y_1)\) is the point, to write the equation of the tangent line.