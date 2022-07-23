40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r =3 − 6 cos θ
40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r =3 − 6 cos θ
65–68. Eccentricity-directrix approach Find an equation of the following curves, assuming the center is at the origin. Graph the curve, labeling vertices, foci, asymptotes (if they exist), and directrices.
A hyperbola with vertices (±4, 0) and directrices x = ±2
19–20. Area bounded by parametric curves Find the area of the following regions. (Hint: See Exercises 103–105 in Section 12.1.) The region bounded by the y-axis and the parametric curve
The region bounded by the x-axis and the parametric curve x=cost, y=sin2t, for 0≤t≤π/2
14–18. Parametric descriptions Write parametric equations for the following curves. Solutions are not unique.
The circle x ² + y ² =9, generated clockwise
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The hyperbola y²/2 - x²/4 = 1 has no x-intercept.
53–57. Conic sections
d. Make an accurate graph of the curve.
x = 16y²