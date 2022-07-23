A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve.
A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve.
19–20. Area bounded by parametric curves Find the area of the following regions. (Hint: See Exercises 103–105 in Section 12.1.) The region bounded by the y-axis and the parametric curve
The region bounded by the x-axis and the parametric curve x=cost, y=sin2t, for 0≤t≤π/2
14–18. Parametric descriptions Write parametric equations for the following curves. Solutions are not unique.
The circle x ² + y ² =9, generated clockwise
58–59. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point. Check your work with a graphing utility.
x²/16 - y²/9 = 1; (20/3, -4)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The hyperbola y²/2 - x²/4 = 1 has no x-intercept.
53–57. Conic sections
d. Make an accurate graph of the curve.
x = 16y²