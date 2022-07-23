Substitute these into the equation to get \(x \cos \theta = \frac{y}{r}\). Then, express \(\cos \theta\) as \(\frac{x}{r}\) and substitute back to write the entire equation in terms of \(x\), \(y\), and \(r\). Finally, replace \(r\) with \(\sqrt{x^2 + y^2}\) to obtain the Cartesian form of the curve.