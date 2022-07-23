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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.2.46
Chapter 12, Problem 12.2.46

37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.


r = sin θ sec² θ

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1
Recall the relationships between polar and Cartesian coordinates: \(x = r \cos \theta\) and \(y = r \sin \theta\). Also, \(r^2 = x^2 + y^2\).
Start with the given equation: \(r = \sin \theta \sec^2 \theta\). Rewrite \(\sec^2 \theta\) as \(\frac{1}{\cos^2 \theta}\), so the equation becomes \(r = \sin \theta \cdot \frac{1}{\cos^2 \theta}\).
Multiply both sides of the equation by \(\cos^2 \theta\) to get \(r \cos^2 \theta = \sin \theta\).
Express \(r \cos^2 \theta\) in terms of \(x\) and \(r\): since \(x = r \cos \theta\), then \(r \cos^2 \theta = x \cos \theta\). Also, express \(\sin \theta\) as \(\frac{y}{r}\).
Substitute these into the equation to get \(x \cos \theta = \frac{y}{r}\). Then, express \(\cos \theta\) as \(\frac{x}{r}\) and substitute back to write the entire equation in terms of \(x\), \(y\), and \(r\). Finally, replace \(r\) with \(\sqrt{x^2 + y^2}\) to obtain the Cartesian form of the curve.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar and Cartesian Coordinate Systems

Polar coordinates represent points using a radius and an angle (r, θ), while Cartesian coordinates use x and y values. Understanding how to convert between these systems is essential, using the relationships x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities like sec θ = 1/cos θ and relationships between sine, cosine, and tangent functions help simplify expressions during conversion. Applying these identities allows rewriting polar equations in terms of x and y.
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Verifying Trig Equations as Identities

Equation Conversion and Curve Description

After substituting polar expressions with Cartesian variables, the resulting equation describes a curve in the xy-plane. Recognizing the form of this equation helps identify the type of curve, such as lines, circles, or conic sections.
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Guided course
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Introduction to Parametric Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.


The region outside the circle r = 1/2 and inside the circle r = cos θ

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Textbook Question

29–32. Intersection points Use algebraic methods to find as many intersection points of the following curves as possible. Use graphical methods to identify the remaining intersection points.


r = 1 and r = 2 sin 2θ

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Textbook Question

63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.


The spiral r = θ², for 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π

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Textbook Question

39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin. 

A hyperbola with vertices (±2, 0) and asymptotes y = ±3x/2

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Textbook Question

23–24. Radar Airplanes are equipped with transponders that allow air traffic controllers to see their locations on radar screens. Radar gives the distance of the plane from the radar station (located at the origin) and the angular position of the plane, typically measured in degrees clockwise from north.

A plane is 50 miles from a radar station at an angle of 10 dgeree clockwise from north. Find polar coordinates for the location of the plane.

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Textbook Question

9–13. Graph the points with the following polar coordinates. Give two alternative representations of the points in polar coordinates.


(-1, -π/3)

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