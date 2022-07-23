Textbook Question
Express the polar equation r=f(θ) in parametric form in Cartesian coordinates, where θ is the parameter.
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Express the polar equation r=f(θ) in parametric form in Cartesian coordinates, where θ is the parameter.
31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.
(1, √3)
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the lemniscate r² = 6 sin 2θ
What is the polar equation of a circle of radius √(a²+b²) centered at (a, b)?
75–76. Graphs to polar equations Find a polar equation for each conic section. Assume one focus is at the origin.
57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.
r = 2 - 2 sin θ b