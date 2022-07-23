Express the polar equation r=f(θ) in parametric form in Cartesian coordinates, where θ is the parameter.
Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 12.2.33
31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.
(1, √3)
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Recall the formulas to convert Cartesian coordinates \((x, y)\) to polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\): \(r = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2}\) \(\theta = \arctan\left(\frac{y}{x}\right)\)
Calculate the radius \(r\) by substituting \(x = 1\) and \(y = \sqrt{3}\) into the formula: \(r = \sqrt{1^2 + (\sqrt{3})^2}\)
Calculate the angle \(\theta\) using the arctangent formula: \(\theta = \arctan\left(\frac{\sqrt{3}}{1}\right)\)
Express the polar coordinates as \((r, \theta)\) using the values found in steps 2 and 3.
For the second way, express the angle \(\theta\) in degrees instead of radians or use a known angle value (e.g., \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{3}\) radians or \(60^\circ\)) to write the polar coordinates as \((r, \theta)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cartesian and Polar Coordinate Systems
Cartesian coordinates represent points using (x, y) values on perpendicular axes, while polar coordinates describe points by their distance from the origin (r) and the angle (θ) from the positive x-axis. Understanding both systems is essential for converting between them.
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Conversion Formulas Between Cartesian and Polar Coordinates
To convert from Cartesian (x, y) to polar (r, θ), use r = √(x² + y²) to find the radius and θ = arctan(y/x) to find the angle. Adjust θ based on the quadrant to get the correct direction.
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Multiple Representations of Polar Coordinates
Polar coordinates are not unique; the same point can be represented by adding multiples of 2π to θ or by using negative r values with adjusted angles. Recognizing these alternatives allows expressing coordinates in at least two different valid ways.
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